Fourthstone LLC Buys New Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

