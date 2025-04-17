Fourthstone LLC Boosts Stock Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PROV opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.19. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Provident Financial

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.