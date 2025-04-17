Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Position Cut by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. Hanmi Financial comprises 0.6% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

