Fourthstone LLC Buys 11,835 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 474,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

