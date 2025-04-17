340,431 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 340,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMTS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.44. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

