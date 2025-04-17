Fourthstone LLC Sells 69,426 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,426 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp Montana comprises about 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,358.63. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.1 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

