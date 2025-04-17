Fourthstone LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. First Northwest Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.10% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $9.70 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNWB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

