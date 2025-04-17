Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Colony Bankcorp comprises approximately 4.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Colony Bankcorp worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 212,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

