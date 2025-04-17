MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $491,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 893,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

