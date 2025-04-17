Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Stake Raised by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $317,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,428. This trade represents a 29.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $220,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,460.40. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $2,799,426. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

