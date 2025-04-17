Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 446,057 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 278,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,069,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

