Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,539,000 after buying an additional 181,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

