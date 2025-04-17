Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,375 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,982,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Herc by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Herc Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $116.18 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.