Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,341 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.