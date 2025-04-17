EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 444,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 810,382 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.