Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

