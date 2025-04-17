Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $125,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after purchasing an additional 987,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

