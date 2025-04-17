Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

