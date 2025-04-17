Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,551,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $136.75 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

