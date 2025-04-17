Investure LLC Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Investure LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises about 1.3% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investure LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of UDR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

