Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 778.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 69,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $301.59 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.67 and its 200 day moving average is $332.27. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

