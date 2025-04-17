Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.49 and a beta of 1.29. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSTI

SoundThinking Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.