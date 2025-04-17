MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

