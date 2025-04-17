MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $292.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

