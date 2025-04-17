Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $197.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

