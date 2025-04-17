MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

