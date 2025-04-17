MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADX opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

