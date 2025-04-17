MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:GH opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
