Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Holdings Lifted by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises 6.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

