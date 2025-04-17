Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $503.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $503,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.