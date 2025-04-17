GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

