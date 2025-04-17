GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in ARM by 79.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ARM by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ARM by 58.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.05.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

