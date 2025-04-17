Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $253.63 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 418,480 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $253,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This trade represents a 39.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $227.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.48. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

