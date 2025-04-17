TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $193,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,341.88 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,337.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $167,165,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,467.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

