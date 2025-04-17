Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,018 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.19 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

