Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 719,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $273,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,346,400. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

