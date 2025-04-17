Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 215,822 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $233,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $499.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.18 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.