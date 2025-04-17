Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,576 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $310,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 72,807.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 145,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 145,615 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $102.22 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

