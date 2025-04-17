Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.52.
About Biotage AB (publ)
