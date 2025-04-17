Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

