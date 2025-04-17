Kooth (LON:KOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kooth had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Kooth Price Performance

LON:KOO opened at GBX 146 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £53.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.79. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.97) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kooth from GBX 580 ($7.68) to GBX 490 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Kooth Company Profile

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

