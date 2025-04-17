TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million.

TH International Stock Up 1.6 %

THCH opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

