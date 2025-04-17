Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,359. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

