Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 485,212 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $100,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.