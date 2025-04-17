Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $170.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

