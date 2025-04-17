Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Issues Earnings Results

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 283.90 ($3.76) on Thursday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 298 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of £380.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

