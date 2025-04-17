Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
Bally’s Trading Up 6.6 %
Bally’s stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $792.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.