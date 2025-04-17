Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Trading Up 6.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 378,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bally’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $792.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

