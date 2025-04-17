Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 182,773 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,671,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,299.23. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

