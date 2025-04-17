Zacks Investment Management Has $5.40 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,246,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $228.66 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.08. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

