Zacks Investment Management Buys 4,784 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.77.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.03 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

