3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $130.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

